Buckingham Research Lowers Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $112.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Buckingham Research from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $107.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.85.

NTRS traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.03. The stock had a trading volume of 925,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,341. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $107.24.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 21,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $2,152,771.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $98,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $9,682,259. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 65.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $943,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,159 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,452,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $492,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,787 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7,487.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 853,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,852,000 after acquiring an additional 842,657 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 974,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,683,000 after acquiring an additional 442,489 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

