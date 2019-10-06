BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Receives $56.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $62.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 60,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $3,429,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $52,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,094.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $3,597,120. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,905,000 after purchasing an additional 35,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 23,773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.68. 367,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,900. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.66.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 83.20% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

