Bytom (BTM) Price Reaches $0.0567 on Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $56.89 million and $3.97 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0567 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, FCoin, BitMart and OTCBTC. During the last week, Bytom has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00688796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015258 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000669 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, RightBTC, OKEx, Bibox, Kucoin, CoinEgg, BitMart, EXX, ZB.COM, Neraex, Cryptopia, CoinTiger, FCoin, HitBTC, BigONE, LBank, Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.