Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CBT. Loop Capital downgraded Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cabot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Northcoast Research set a $45.00 target price on Cabot and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Get Cabot alerts:

NYSE:CBT traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $43.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,786. Cabot has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Further Reading: Strike Price

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.