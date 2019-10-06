Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CADE. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cadence Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut Cadence Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Cadence Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.44.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.10. 2,025,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,327. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Cadence Bancorp’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. bought 64,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $996,529.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,311.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks bought 3,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,200.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 99,361 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,366. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 154,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter worth $226,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth $559,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter worth $6,034,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 226,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 82,415 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.