Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nomura cut Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Caesars Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 target price on Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.08.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. 5,863,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,910,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,375 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $199,638.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,114 shares of company stock worth $597,753. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $130,000.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.