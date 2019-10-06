Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an in-line rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Campbell Soup from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.45.

NYSE CPB traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $47.34. 1,551,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,048. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.10. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $48.03.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 62.59% and a net margin of 2.25%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

In other news, SVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 16,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $759,087.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $3,235,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after buying an additional 232,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

