Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CM has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $128.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.76. 1,264,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,066. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.091 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 24,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

