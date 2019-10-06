Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Receives $39.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,931,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.56%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

