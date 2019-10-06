CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CCOEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOEY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.89. 216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of -9.37 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

About CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

