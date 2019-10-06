Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Product Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.80. 72,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,068. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.00. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 69.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 494.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 731.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,497 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

