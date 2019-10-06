Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Capitol Federal Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Capitol Federal Financial stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.79. 201,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.54. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.36 million for the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 26.94%.

In related news, insider Natalie G. Haag bought 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

