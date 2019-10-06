Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of CFFN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.79. 201,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,085. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $57.36 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Natalie G. Haag acquired 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

