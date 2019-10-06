Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CARB. B. Riley set a $35.00 price objective on Carbonite and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Carbonite from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carbonite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Carbonite from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on Carbonite and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Carbonite currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of Carbonite stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.26. 286,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Carbonite has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Carbonite’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carbonite will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carbonite in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carbonite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carbonite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carbonite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Carbonite by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

