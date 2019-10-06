Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CAH. Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.07. 1,810,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $58.31.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 258.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 80.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $38,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

