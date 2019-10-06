Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CATS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catasys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.80.

Get Catasys alerts:

CATS traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 32,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,123. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. Catasys has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $248.70 million, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catasys will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catasys by 3,667.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 448,435 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Catasys by 332.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 161,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catasys by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 118,792 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Catasys by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Catasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $961,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

Featured Story: Recession

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Catasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.