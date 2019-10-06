CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. CBL & Associates Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.71.

CBL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. 1,267,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,504. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. The company has a market cap of $213.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71, a PEG ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.61. CBL & Associates Properties has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $193.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.72 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 14.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 94.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,247,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 1,574,800 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 69.3% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,532,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 627,240 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 81.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,222,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 548,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 138.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 698,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 406,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 420.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 437,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 353,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

