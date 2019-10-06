CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Separately, Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of CBTX in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of CBTX stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $27.79. 10,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,396. CBTX has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $722.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.10.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter. CBTX had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 31.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CBTX’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CBTX in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in CBTX in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CBTX by 17.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CBTX in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in CBTX in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

