CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.40. 1,180,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,397. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $124.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.14. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $6,543,212.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,352,346.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 62,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $7,072,152.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,742,172.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,673 shares of company stock valued at $14,744,616. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 166.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 478.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

