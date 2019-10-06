CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised CDW from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CDW has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.40. 1,180,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,685. CDW has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $124.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,213.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $142,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,673 shares of company stock worth $14,744,616. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 3.5% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 50,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of CDW by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of CDW by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

