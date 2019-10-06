Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CELG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celgene from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Celgene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Get Celgene alerts:

Shares of CELG traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,454,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,116,563. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. Celgene has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $100.19.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celgene will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celgene news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celgene by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,115,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,002,460,000 after acquiring an additional 929,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Celgene by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,571,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,422 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,630,000 after buying an additional 69,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 85.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,935,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,024,000 after buying an additional 4,122,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the first quarter worth about $637,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.