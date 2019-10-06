Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CENT. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of CENT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.55. 49,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,405. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.99 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Colligan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $87,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,011.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 621.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 308.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 27.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 611.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 22.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

