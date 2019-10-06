Centurion Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and ExcambrioRex. Centurion has a market cap of $6,290.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centurion has traded down 49.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion (CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, ExcambrioRex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

