Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CCS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Century Communities from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.50 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.10.

Get Century Communities alerts:

NYSE CCS traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $30.56. 397,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,736. The company has a market cap of $930.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.22. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $608.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Century Communities’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Communities news, insider John Scott Dixon sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $238,093.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $2,082,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,795.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 82.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,671,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,172,000 after buying an additional 2,109,664 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 5,668.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,484,000 after buying an additional 720,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 32.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,785,000 after buying an additional 409,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Century Communities by 49.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,539,000 after buying an additional 293,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Century Communities by 299.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 208,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.