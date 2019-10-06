Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CERS. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 654,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $662.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.64. Cerus has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 98.69%. Cerus’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 9,664 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $50,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 30,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $159,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,903 shares of company stock worth $394,513. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 18.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 209,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 32,257 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,802,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Cerus by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,506,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Cerus by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,830,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 190,591 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

