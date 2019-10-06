Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Changyou.Com in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.90 price target for the company.

Get Changyou.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYOU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,855. Changyou.Com has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a market cap of $512.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). Changyou.Com had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $118.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Changyou.Com will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Changyou.Com by 53.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 113,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 39,775 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Changyou.Com by 9.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 64,409 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Changyou.Com by 93.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in Changyou.Com by 11.2% during the second quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 558,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Changyou.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

See Also: Futures Contract

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.