Chardan Capital Downgrades Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) to Neutral

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was downgraded by Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Shares of ABUS stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.02. 3,878,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,355. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.32. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $9.61.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 125.64% and a negative net margin of 1,948.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 66.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 643,955 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,049,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

