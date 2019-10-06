Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Coverage Initiated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $115.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHKP. ValuEngine cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Northland Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.00. 1,217,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,025. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.45. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 368.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 63,331 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 94,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after buying an additional 48,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.