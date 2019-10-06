Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Lowered to $35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of Chegg stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,392. Chegg has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 338.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 16,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $697,769.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 542,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,919,380.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $179,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,686,153.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,059,971 shares of company stock valued at $43,778,680. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Chegg by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,812,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,695 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $36,210,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,474,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,388,000 after buying an additional 837,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,129,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,591,000 after buying an additional 772,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,122,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,618,000 after buying an additional 769,776 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.