Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHGG. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.46.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,013,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.78, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53. Chegg has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.44 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $179,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,686,153.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 16,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $697,769.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 542,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,919,380.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,059,971 shares of company stock valued at $43,778,680. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth $227,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Chegg by 12.8% during the second quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 109,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its position in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 7.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,474,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,388,000 after buying an additional 837,801 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 4.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

