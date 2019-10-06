Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.94 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.21.

CHK stock remained flat at $$1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday. 42,947,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,660,880. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.98.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 90.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,217,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 458,983 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 640,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 113,433 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,185,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after buying an additional 648,848 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,651,724 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 200,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

