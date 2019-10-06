Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura upgraded shares of Chewy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chewy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.82.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,297. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.63. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Star purchased 41,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $994,012.74. Also, Director Sharon Mccollam purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $96,250.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $14,180,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

