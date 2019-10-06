China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs stock remained flat at $$1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 18,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,782. China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.83% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Company Profile

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

