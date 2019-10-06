Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Shares of CHD traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.05. 1,171,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,848. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.64.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.32 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,942,337.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,704 shares of company stock valued at $621,301 and sold 90,418 shares valued at $7,198,251. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Church & Dwight by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 480,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,922 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

