Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.93.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.05. 1,171,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,395. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price bought 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $49,991.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,963.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rick Spann bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.07 per share, for a total transaction of $72,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,404.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,704 shares of company stock worth $621,301 and sold 90,418 shares worth $7,198,251. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,393,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,283 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7,373.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,044,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,360 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 15,518.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 869,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 864,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,981,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,037,000 after purchasing an additional 556,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

