Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) to report $34.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $34.88 billion. Cigna posted sales of $11.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 197.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $136.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.37 billion to $138.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $143.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $141.81 billion to $146.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $225.00 price target on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.77.

Shares of CI traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,205. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.38 and its 200-day moving average is $159.83. Cigna has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $226.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other news, CEO David Cordani acquired 32,509 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $1,659,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $6,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.