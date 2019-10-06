CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,454. CIM Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 23.02 and a quick ratio of 23.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,474,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 175,613 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.