Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CMPR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Aegis reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cimpress from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cimpress currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.67.

NASDAQ:CMPR traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.78. The company had a trading volume of 335,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,087. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $134.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. Cimpress had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 85.75%. The company had revenue of $674.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donald Leblanc sold 6,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $777,136.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,095.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 2.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 350.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,148,000 after purchasing an additional 70,901 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

