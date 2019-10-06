Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 price target on Cinedigm and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

CIDM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,877. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 23.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 37.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 44,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 8.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 83,881 shares during the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

