Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTAS. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 target price (up previously from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.80.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $4.23 on Wednesday, hitting $262.86. The company had a trading volume of 385,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,592. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Cintas has a 12-month low of $155.98 and a 12-month high of $270.36.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,274,741.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,008,331.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,401,224.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

