Cision (NYSE:CISN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cision (NYSE:CISN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CISN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cision and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cision from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cision from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cision presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

CISN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 689,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.81. Cision has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.44 million. Cision had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cision will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cision news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 15,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $171,498.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,659,249 shares in the company, valued at $18,168,776.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cision by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cision by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cision by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cision by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

