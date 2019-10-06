Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on C. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Citigroup to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.54.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.18. 10,682,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,443,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $73.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.