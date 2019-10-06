City Chic Collective (ASX:CCX) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.76

City Chic Collective Ltd (ASX:CCX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$2.76 ($1.96) and last traded at A$2.73 ($1.94), with a volume of 463456 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.50 ($1.77).

The firm has a market capitalization of $534.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.77.

City Chic Collective Company Profile (ASX:CCX)

City Chic Collective Limited operates as a specialty retailer of women's fashion products in Australia, New Zealand, the Republic of South Africa, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers its women's fashion products under the City Chic brand name. The company also sells its products through online and wholesale stores.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for City Chic Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Chic Collective and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.