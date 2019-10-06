Clams (CLAM) Price Reaches $2.39 on Exchanges

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Clams coin can now be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00029498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bitsane and Bittrex. Clams has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and $2,571.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Clams has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Clams alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00021187 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011204 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012845 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005309 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Clams Profile

Clams is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,429,058 coins and its circulating supply is 3,801,687 coins. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.