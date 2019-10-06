Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CLNE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.02. 594,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,647. The company has a market cap of $411.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.94. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 384,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,696,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 232,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.