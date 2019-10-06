Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CWEN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Clearway Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.49 million. Clearway Energy had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 173.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Clearway Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.