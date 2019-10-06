CloakCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,226.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin and Upbit. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $10,226.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004223 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001189 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00062980 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,347,614 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Binance, Bitbns, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

