Clorox’s (CLX) Sell Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Clorox (NYSE:CLX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CLX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Clorox from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

CLX traded up $4.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,097. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox has a one year low of $141.53 and a one year high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total value of $1,137,432.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $520,321.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,669 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,796.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,609 shares of company stock worth $2,497,443. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 124.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

