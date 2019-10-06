CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) will announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. CME Group posted sales of $904.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CME. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.43.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total value of $1,606,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,418.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $503,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,510.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,626 shares of company stock worth $12,255,934 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 119.0% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 55.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $6.59 on Wednesday, hitting $216.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,347. CME Group has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $224.91. The stock has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.