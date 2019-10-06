Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CVLY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.55. 7,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Macgregor S. Jones sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dallas L. Smith sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $59,683.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,674 shares of company stock worth $174,684 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.